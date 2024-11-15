Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on November 15 Published 7:01 am Friday, November 15, 2024

Filip Forsberg and Rasmus Andersson will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Friday, November 15

Friday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-126)

Predators (-126) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 17 8 5 13 Roman Josi 17 1 11 12 Ryan O’Reilly 17 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 17 3 6 9 Gustav Nyquist 17 5 3 8 Flames Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Rasmus Andersson 17 4 7 11 Jonathan Huberdeau 17 6 4 10 Mikael Backlund 17 4 5 9 Andrei Kuzmenko 17 1 8 9 Connor Zary 17 3 5 8

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 41 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville ranks 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (56 total) in league action.

The Predators rank 12th in the NHL with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Flames have the league’s 20th-ranked scoring offense (46 total goals, 2.7 per game).

Calgary has given up 50 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 13th.

The Flames have a 14.58% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 28 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.