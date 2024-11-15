Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Vikings Game – Week 11 Published 1:37 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Titans vs. Vikings Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Vikings winning by a considerably more robust margin (15.1 points). Take the Vikings.

Looking at this contest’s moneyline, the Vikings’ implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Vikings are 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won once.

Tennessee has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vikings (-6)

Vikings (-6) The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-3-0).

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-8-0).

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it is 6-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) These two teams average 42 points per game combined, 2.5 more than the over/under of 39.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.6 more points per game (44.1) than this game’s total of 39.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Vikings’ nine games with a set total.

In the Titans’ nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

