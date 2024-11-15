Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, November 16
Published 5:21 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Saturday, which includes the Seattle U Redhawks versus the UCSD Tritons, is sure to please. Our computer model suggests 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that contest.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSD -4.5 vs. Seattle U
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at UCSD Tritons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: UCSD by 39.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSD (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +5.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Loyola Marymount by 25.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Francisco -22.5 vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 37.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Towson -4.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Towson Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Towson by 17.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Towson (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Creighton -23.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 35.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-23.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Bradley -16.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Bradley Braves
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Bradley by 28.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bradley (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Duke -25.5 vs. Wofford
- Matchup: Wofford Terriers at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Duke by 37 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Xavier -4.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 15.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Nevada -7.5 vs. Santa Clara
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 17 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Presbyterian +3.5 vs. Kennesaw State
- Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Presbyterian by 3.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.