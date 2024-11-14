Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 7:23 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

