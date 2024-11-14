Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 7:23 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in two games (three shots).

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

