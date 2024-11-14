Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 14? Published 7:23 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has taken nine shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 3-2

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

