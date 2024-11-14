Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report November 15
Published 6:41 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (5-7), which currently has seven players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-8, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks enter this game following a 117-116 win over the Celtics on Tuesday. Dyson Daniels’ team-leading 28 points paced the Hawks in the win.
The Wizards dropped their most recent matchup 139-130 against the Spurs on Wednesday. Jordan Poole scored a team-leading 42 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|18.0
|6.5
|2.0
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|23.9
|4.2
|11.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1.0
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Questionable
|Thumb
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-7.5
|236.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.