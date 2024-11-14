Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 16 Published 8:51 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

When the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs match up with the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+9.5) Over (47) Georgia 28, Tennessee 20

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Volunteers have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Volunteers are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Volunteers games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The average point total for Tennessee this year is 10.2 points higher than this game’s over/under.

Georgia Betting Info (2024)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 79.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.

There have been three Bulldogs games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 47, 6.4 points fewer than the average total in Georgia games thus far this season.

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 30.6 18.4 41 3 23.5 26.5 Tennessee 37.6 12.6 70 1.5 30 14.7

