NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 15

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Detroit Pistons taking on the Toronto Raptors, should provide some fireworks.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 15

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)

Over (225.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN

FDSIN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)

Over (227.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSDET

SportsNet and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 14.9 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.7 total projected points)

Over (215.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA

ESPN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and YES

MSG and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Hawks -8.5

Hawks -8.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)

Over (235.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH

CHSN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOK

AZFamily and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)

Over (230 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT

Gulf Coast Sports and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)

Over (218.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves -2.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)

Over (225.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors -7.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

