How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15
Published 8:56 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court in nine games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.
Top-25 teams will take the court in nine games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monmouth Hawks at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nicholls State Colonels at No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
American Eagles at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
