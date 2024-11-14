How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Published 8:56 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

Top-25 teams will take the court in nine games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Monmouth Hawks at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

American Eagles at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs

