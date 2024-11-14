How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Washington Wizards (2-8) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) on November 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

The Hawks record 116.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 123.4 the Wizards allow.

Atlanta is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Washington has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.

The Wizards score 11 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (121.2).

Washington has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 121.2 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Hawks score 115.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.6 points per game in away games.

In home games, Atlanta is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game (120.6) than on the road (122).

The Hawks are making 12.4 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.3% in home games and 35.6% when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Wizards are averaging more points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (108.2). But they are also conceding more at home (124) than on the road (122.8).

At home Washington is conceding 124 points per game, 1.2 more than it is away (122.8).

At home the Wizards are collecting 27.2 assists per game, 3.4 more than on the road (23.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee Seth Lundy Questionable Ankle Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Adductor Cody Zeller Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Wizards Injuries