How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
The Washington Wizards (2-8) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) on November 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.
- The Hawks record 116.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 123.4 the Wizards allow.
- Atlanta is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.4 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Washington has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
- The Wizards score 11 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (121.2).
- Washington has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 121.2 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Hawks score 115.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.6 points per game in away games.
- In home games, Atlanta is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game (120.6) than on the road (122).
- The Hawks are making 12.4 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.3% in home games and 35.6% when playing on the road.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Wizards are averaging more points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (108.2). But they are also conceding more at home (124) than on the road (122.8).
- At home Washington is conceding 124 points per game, 1.2 more than it is away (122.8).
- At home the Wizards are collecting 27.2 assists per game, 3.4 more than on the road (23.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Seth Lundy
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee