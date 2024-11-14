How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14

Published 12:59 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Vanderbilt Commodores versus the South Florida Bulls is one of seven games on the Thursday college basketball slate that has an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UT Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at Auburn Tigers

SportsPlus