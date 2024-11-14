Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 15

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Washington Wizards (2-8) visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) after losing four road games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Hawks 121 – Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.2)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (234.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 235.5
  • The Hawks have had more success against the spread than the Wizards this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-8-0, compared to the 3-7-0 mark of the Wizards.
  • Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 30% of the time.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 83.3% of the time this season (10 out of 12). That’s more often than Washington and its opponents have (six out of 10).
  • The Hawks have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Wizards have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks’ offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 116.2 points per game, has fared better than their second-worst defense (121.2 points allowed per game).
  • So far this season, Atlanta is pulling down 42.7 boards per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).
  • The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 28.6 per game (fifth-best in NBA).
  • Atlanta is averaging 15.1 turnovers per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16 turnovers per game (third-best).
  • The Hawks are 17th in the NBA with 12.4 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Wizards Performance Insights

  • On offense the Wizards are the 20th-ranked team in the league (110.2 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (123.4 points conceded per game).
  • Washington is the fifth-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (41) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (48.9).
  • The Wizards are 16th in the league in assists (25.5 per game) in 2024-25.
  • Washington is 19th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).
  • Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

