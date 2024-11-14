Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27

Published 6:19 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSOH and FDSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Favorite:

Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Hawks
121.8 Points Avg. 116.2
110.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2
51.8% Field Goal % 46.8%
41.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Cavaliers’ Top Players

  • Donovan Mitchell contributes 23.6 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.
  • Jarrett Allen adds 13.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds per matchup, while Darius Garland contributes with 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Mitchell makes 3.5 threes per game to lead active Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who records 1.5 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.9 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds.
  • Young hits 3.1 treys per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.6 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/15 Bulls Home
11/17 Hornets Home
11/19 Celtics Away
11/20 Pelicans Home
11/24 Raptors Home
11/27 Hawks Home
11/29 Hawks Away
12/1 Celtics Home
12/3 Wizards Home
12/5 Nuggets Home
12/7 Hornets Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home

