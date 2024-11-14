Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 27 Published 6:19 am Thursday, November 14, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSOH and FDSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Favorite: –

Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Hawks 121.8 Points Avg. 116.2 110.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 51.8% Field Goal % 46.8% 41.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell contributes 23.6 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen adds 13.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds per matchup, while Darius Garland contributes with 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Mitchell makes 3.5 threes per game to lead active Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who records 1.5 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.9 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

Young hits 3.1 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.6 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/15 Bulls – Home – 11/17 Hornets – Home – 11/19 Celtics – Away – 11/20 Pelicans – Home – 11/24 Raptors – Home – 11/27 Hawks – Home – 11/29 Hawks – Away – 12/1 Celtics – Home – 12/3 Wizards – Home – 12/5 Nuggets – Home – 12/7 Hornets – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home –

