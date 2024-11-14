Buy Tickets for Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on November 14
Published 6:35 am Thursday, November 14, 2024
Keep an eye on Leon Draisaitl and Filip Forsberg in particular on Thursday, when the Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-181)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Oilers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Leon Draisaitl
|16
|12
|8
|20
|Connor McDavid
|13
|5
|12
|17
|Evan Bouchard
|16
|4
|6
|10
|Mattias Ekholm
|16
|2
|8
|10
|Zach Hyman
|16
|3
|4
|7
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|16
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|16
|1
|10
|11
|Ryan O’Reilly
|16
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|16
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|16
|5
|3
|8
Oilers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Oilers’ 2.8 average goals per game add up to 44 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Edmonton is ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (51 total) in NHL play.
- The Oilers’ offense has the NHL’s 22nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.5%).
- The Predators have the NHL’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (39 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has conceded 53 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd.
- The Predators have the league’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate of 22.22%.
