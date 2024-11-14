Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 15
Published 9:18 pm Thursday, November 14, 2024
In college hoops play on Friday, the Eastern Illinois Panthers versus the Northwestern Wildcats is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northwestern -22.5 vs. Eastern Illinois
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 49.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-22.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Washington State +4.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-4.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +23.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rutgers -18.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Rutgers by 37.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-18.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 15.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Boston College +1.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Princeton -3.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Princeton Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Princeton by 20.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -10.5 vs. CSU Fullerton
- Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 26.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +1.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: Charleston Southern by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-1.5)
- TV Channel: PTB Live
ATS Pick: TCU +6.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- Computer Projection: TCU by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
