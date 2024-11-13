Tennessee vs. UT Martin Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27 Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. UT Martin 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat UT Martin 78.8 Points For 81.5 67.4 Points Against 76.7 44.0% Field Goal % 44.4% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7% 34.4% Three Point % 35.8% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.

Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per outing.

Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.6 per game.

Zeigler averaged 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo collected 1.8 blocks a game.

UT Martin’s Top Players (2023-24)

Jordan Sears averaged 21.6 points per game last season while adding 4.4 assists.

Issa Muhammad grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game.

Jacob Crews connected on 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Sears grabbed 1.3 steals per game. Muhammad averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Tennessee Schedule

UT Martin Schedule

