Tennessee vs. UT Martin Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27

Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. UT Martin 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat UT Martin
78.8 Points For 81.5
67.4 Points Against 76.7
44.0% Field Goal % 44.4%
38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7%
34.4% Three Point % 35.8%
31.2% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.
  • Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per outing.
  • Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.6 per game.
  • Zeigler averaged 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo collected 1.8 blocks a game.

UT Martin’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jordan Sears averaged 21.6 points per game last season while adding 4.4 assists.
  • Issa Muhammad grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jacob Crews connected on 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
  • Sears grabbed 1.3 steals per game. Muhammad averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2024 @ Longwood Joan Perry Brock Center
11/21/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC Dugan Wellness Center
11/22/2024 Le Moyne Dugan Wellness Center
11/27/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern The Buc Dome
12/7/2024 Montreat Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

