Tennessee vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 16
Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) are major, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Each squad features a stout defense, with the Bulldogs 16th in points per game conceded, and the Volunteers fifth. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.
Email newsletter signup
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10)
|48.5
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|47.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
|bet365
|Georgia (-10.5)
|48.5
|-400
|+320
|Bet on this game at bet365
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.