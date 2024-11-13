Tennessee vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 16 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) are major, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Each squad features a stout defense, with the Bulldogs 16th in points per game conceded, and the Volunteers fifth. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

