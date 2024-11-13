Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 14
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (5-9-2), the Edmonton Oilers (8-7-1) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 14 at Rogers Place.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Evander Kane
|LW
|Out
|Abdomen
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Oilers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Venue: Rogers Place
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers’ 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Edmonton has conceded 51 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 39 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 30th-ranked offense.
- Nashville’s total of 53 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-181)
|Predators (+151)
|6.5
