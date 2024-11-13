November 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:31 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Wednesday’s NHL slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Washington Capitals.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding Wednesday’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch November 13 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Colorado Avalanche
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.