November 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:31 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday’s NHL slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Washington Capitals.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding Wednesday’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch November 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Colorado Avalanche 10 p.m. ET TNT Max Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

