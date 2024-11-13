NFL Week 11 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 1:27 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

After studying the 14 matchups on the Week 11 schedule in the NFL, our best against-the-spread choice is Saints -1. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 11

Pick: Saints -1 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 6.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -1

Saints -1 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 10.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -2.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 14

Nov. 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts +4 vs. Jets

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Jets by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -4

Jets -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Patriots +5 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 4.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -5

Rams -5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -6 vs. Titans

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 15.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 15.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -6

Vikings -6 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -6.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 8.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 8.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -6.5

Packers -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: 49ers -6.5 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers -6.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +7.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -7.5

Texans -7.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 18

Nov. 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders +8 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -8

Dolphins -8 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -13 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 23.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 23.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -13

Lions -13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

