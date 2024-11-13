NFL Week 11 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 1:17 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread in the NFL among Week 11’s 14 matchups is Lions -13 — for more tips, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Best Week 11 Spread Bets
Pick: Saints -1 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 6.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -1.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -2.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 11 Total Bets
Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Bills
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 45.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Commanders vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 14
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Total: 48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 47 – Jaguars vs. Lions
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 48.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 41 – Packers vs. Bears
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Projected Total: 42.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
