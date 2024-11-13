How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14

Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 14

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Coppin State Eagles versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Creighton Bluejays at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Dayton Flyers at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Saint Thomas Tommies at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 17 Baylor Bears

