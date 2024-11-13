How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14
Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Coppin State Eagles versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Creighton Bluejays at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Dayton Flyers at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Saint Thomas Tommies at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
