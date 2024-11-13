How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 14 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Coppin State Eagles versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Delaware State Hornets

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Creighton Bluejays at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Coppin State Eagles at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Dayton Flyers at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Saint Thomas Tommies at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.