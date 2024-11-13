How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Auburn Tigers take the court in one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wagner Seahawks at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 3 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 8 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

