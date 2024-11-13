How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream – November 13 Published 7:41 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) face the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 44% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Tennessee shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies finished 237th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were seven more points than the Grizzlies gave up (71.8).

When Tennessee totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 22-3.

Montana Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot 48.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 38.9% the Volunteers’ opponents shot last season.

Montana went 21-4 when it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.

The Grizzlies’ 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.

Montana had a 20-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.

The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 away from home.

Tennessee made 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Montana scored more points at home (81.5 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.

At home, the Grizzlies conceded 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).

Montana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia – Baha Mar Convention Center

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Hawaii-Hilo W 92-61 Dahlberg Arena 11/8/2024 @ Oregon L 79-48 Matthew Knight Arena 11/10/2024 Northwest Indian W 94-44 Dahlberg Arena 11/13/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/18/2024 @ Utah State – Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 11/24/2024 Denver – Dahlberg Arena

