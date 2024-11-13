How to Watch Tennessee vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream – November 13
Published 7:41 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) face the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 44% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies finished 237th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were seven more points than the Grizzlies gave up (71.8).
- When Tennessee totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 22-3.
Montana Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies shot 48.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 38.9% the Volunteers’ opponents shot last season.
- Montana went 21-4 when it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Grizzlies’ 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.
- Montana had a 20-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.
- The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- Tennessee made 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Montana Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Montana scored more points at home (81.5 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.
- At home, the Grizzlies conceded 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
- Montana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Hawaii-Hilo
|W 92-61
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ Oregon
|L 79-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/10/2024
|Northwest Indian
|W 94-44
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/13/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/18/2024
|@ Utah State
|–
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/24/2024
|Denver
|–
|Dahlberg Arena
