How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13
Published 9:54 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the Auburn Tigers is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that has an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
Montana Grizzlies at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 5 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Troy Trojans at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
California Golden Bears at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
