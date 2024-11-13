How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 14 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Before the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET in Thursday’s contest between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your eyes set on building a parlay.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -171

In the 14 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 7-7 in those games.

Edmonton is 4-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -171 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

The Oilers’ implied moneyline win probability is 63.1% in this game.

Predators Moneyline: +142

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in six opportunities).

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +142 or longer (in one chance).

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 41.3% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Edmonton 4, Nashville 2

Oilers Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl has put up 20 points.

Having scored five goals and adding 12 assists, Connor McDavid is a top contributor for Edmonton through 13 games.

On 45 shots (for two goals) and eight assists, Mattias Ekholm has contributed 10 points this season.

In the 11 games Stuart Skinner has played this season, his save percentage is .881, 52nd in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s eight goals and five assists in 16 contests give him 13 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Roman Josi is a top contributor for Nashville, with 11 total points this season. He has netted one goal and provided 10 assists in 16 contests.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a 4-7-2 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (18th in the league). In 13 games, he has 346 saves, and has allowed 34 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/6/2024 Golden Knights L 4-2 Home -161 11/9/2024 Canucks W 7-3 Away -123 11/12/2024 Islanders W 4-3 Home -230 11/14/2024 Predators – Home -171 11/16/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 11/18/2024 Canadiens – Away – 11/19/2024 Senators – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away +142 11/15/2024 Flames – Away – 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away – 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away –

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Venue: Rogers Place

