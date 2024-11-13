Harlan Musettes 80th Anniversary Published 8:27 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The 80th Anniversary of the Harlan Musettes will be celebrated November 15-16, 2024, at the Harlan Baptist Church. On Friday, alumni are invited for refreshments and a time of visiting from 6 :00– 7:00 p.m. in the small fellowship hall in the church basement with a rehearsal to follow from 7:00– 8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary upstairs.

Saturday, all alumni will meet for rehearsal from 9 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Boys Choir alumni, who will be performing three songs with the Musette alumnae at their concert, are encouraged to attend the rehearsal at 11 a.m.

The Anniversary concert will be held Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Harlan Baptist Church. A Musette alumnae photo will be taken at 2:30 p.m. prior to the concert. Everyone is requested to be at the church dressed in a black outfit and ready for the photo BY 2:30 p.m.

The theme of the reunion is “Music Made Us Sisters”, and the song “Sisters Forever” (lyrics by Katharine Cohelia and music by Catherine Jones Pickar – both Musette alumnae) will be performed for the very first time! The hills will definitely be alive with the sound of music!

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the 80th Musette Anniversary Concert at 3:00 p.m.