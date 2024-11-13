Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 13
Published 1:18 am Wednesday, November 13, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday in college basketball play, including the Oakland Golden Grizzlies taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini — that's one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Illinois -22.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 68.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-22.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: Georgia State +4.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Georgia State by 29.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Santa Clara -16.5 vs. North Dakota State
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Santa Clara by 49.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Santa Clara (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -10.5 vs. Evansville
- Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 37.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure -1.5 vs. FGCU
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 28.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulsa -8.5 vs. Oral Roberts
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tulsa by 35.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Long Beach State +15.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bellarmine -3.5 vs. Southern Indiana
- Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Bellarmine Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Bellarmine by 29.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bellarmine (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Charlotte -2.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Charlotte by 27.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charlotte (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Longwood -4.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Longwood Lancers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Longwood by 28.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Longwood (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
