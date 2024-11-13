Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 14
Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2024
In college hoops play on Thursday, the Eastern Michigan Eagles versus the IUPUI Jaguars is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: IUPUI +1.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: IUPUI by 39.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Eastern Michigan (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +2.5 vs. South Dakota State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 19.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Arizona State +3.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 17.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Buffalo +4.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Buffalo by 16.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bryant (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Arizona +5.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Pacific Tigers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Arizona by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pacific (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +5.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 11.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wichita State -7.5 vs. Northern Iowa
- Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Wichita State by 23.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Illinois +9.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Southern Illinois by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coppin State +10.5 vs. UMBC
- Matchup: Coppin State Eagles at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: Coppin State by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMBC (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Carolina State +5.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Jacksonville Dolphins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- Computer Projection: South Carolina State by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
