Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their 26th-ranked passing defense (231.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Vikings this week, should Levis be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Levis is 33rd at his position and 146th in the league in fantasy points, with 57.7 (9.6 per game).

Levis has completed 37 of 54 passes for 295 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 10 carries over his past three games. He has accumulated 25.9 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in that span.

Levis has picked up 51 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his past five games. He has completed 82 of 116 passes for 747 yards, throwing for six touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 17 carries.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Will Levis put up a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

