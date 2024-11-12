Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their 26th-ranked passing defense (231.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth starting? For analysis on his matchup against the Vikings, we’ve got you covered.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 2.6

2.6 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd has 18.7 fantasy points (2.3 per game), 108th at his position and 300th in the NFL.

Boyd has picked up 57 yards receiving, on eight catches (11 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of two fantasy points (six total) over his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 13 receptions on 16 targets, for 107 yards, and has picked up 2.2 fantasy points on average (11 in all).

In his best game of the season, Tyler Boyd finished with 4.3 fantasy points — five receptions, 43 yards. That was in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

In his worst game of the season — Week 9 versus the New England Patriots — Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards, on targets.

