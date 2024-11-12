Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (79 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming tilt versus the Vikings this week, should Spears be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 30.1 fantasy points (five per game), 59th at his position and 243rd in the NFL.

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 113 yards on 28 carries, with one touchdown, and has four yards receiving on five catches (five targets). He has picked up 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Spears has 36 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown, plus 69 receiving yards on 11 catches (11 targets) in his past five games. He has accumulated 26.9 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in that stretch.

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Spears picked up 2.7 fantasy points — 6 carries, 27 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

