Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup against the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (79 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Pollard worth starting? For analysis on his tilt against the Vikings, we’ve got you covered.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 100 fantasy points (11.1 per game), Pollard is 22nd at his position and 54th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Pollard has picked up 33.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game). He has rushed for 266 yards on 57 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 68 yards receiving on 10 catches (11 targets).

In his past five games, Pollard has picked up 54.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game). He has rushed for 420 yards on 90 carries, with one touchdown, and has 67 yards receiving on 15 catches (20 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

