Tennessee vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 13 Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Wednesday’s game between the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-50 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 22.5-point spread in its matchup against Montana. The over/under is listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -22.5

Tennessee -22.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -10000, Montana +2200

Tennessee vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 83, Montana 50

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Montana

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-22.5)

Tennessee (-22.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

With 78.8 points scored per game and 67.4 points allowed last year, Tennessee was 52nd in the nation offensively and 55th on defense.

At 35.9 rebounds per game and 32.0 rebounds allowed, the Volunteers were 29th and 205th in the country, respectively, last season.

Tennessee was 20th-best in the country in assists (16.6 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers were 50th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.8) last year. They were 156th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Tennessee gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 190th and 36th, respectively, in the nation.

The Volunteers attempted 58.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 67.8% of the Volunteers’ buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.2% were 3-pointers.

Montana Performance Insights

Montana was 83rd in college basketball last season with 76.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 171st with 71.8 points allowed per game.

Last year the Grizzlies grabbed 31.2 boards per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.0 rebounds per contest (88th-ranked).

Last season Montana ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.9 per game.

The Grizzlies averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 9.4 turnovers per contest (332nd-ranked).

With 7.7 threes per game, the Grizzlies ranked 150th in the country. They owned a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 78th in college basketball.

Montana allowed 6.3 threes per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (162nd-ranked).

Montana attempted 36.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it attempted (and 72.5% of the team’s baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 threes per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27.5% of the team’s buckets).

