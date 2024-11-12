Richard Glenn Stoltzfus, 87 Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Richard Glenn Stoltzfus, age 87, died peacefully surrounded by his beloved family November 11, 2024 in Harrisonburg, VA, after being diagnosed with cancer a year ago. He was born December 25, 1936 in Atglen, PA to Lena and Abner Stoltzfus.

After graduating from Eastern Mennonite College in 1959 with a chemistry major, he moved to the Bronx and worked for three years at Columbia University in a medical laboratory. While living in New York City he met and married Elaine Hunter who was his wife for 62 years. Together they moved to Philadelphia, PA where he attended medical school at Hahnemann University. Following an internship year at Hahnemann, they moved to Haiti where he practiced medicine for three years with Mennonite Central Committee, and their first child, Jill, was born. Upon returning to the US, he completed a year of Internal Medicine residency at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Philadelphia and had their second child, Mark, before returning to Haiti for another three-year term. He went back to Philadelphia for two years to complete his residency, then moved with his family to Harlan, KY. There he worked as an Internal Medicine physician at the Daniel Boone Clinic, which later became part of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system. After serving in Harlan for 35 years, with over 30 of those also spent as Medical Director of Hospice, he and Elaine retired to Dayton, Virginia, to be closer to their children. He volunteered for several years at the Free Clinic in Harrisonburg, and in 2024 they moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Throughout his life, Richard was committed to serving others with kindness and compassion. He was devoted to his family, his church community, and the care of his patients. He loved getting to know people from different backgrounds, was accepting of everyone he met, and always made people feel welcome and valued. He was an avid music lover who enjoyed singing and playing the mandolin throughout his life, and he had an eclectic musical taste ranging from classical to bluegrass. Richard also loved gardening, with a green thumb that could make anything grow and flourish both indoors and out. He lived his life with a youthful spirit and an endearing sense of humor.

Richard is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Jill (John Mink), son Mark (Cassia), brother Ronald (Donna), and sister Janice (Donald), plus many dear nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother Virgil and sister Marlene.

Richard’s Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Community Mennonite Church on 70 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA, followed by lunch. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Richard Stoltzfus to Mennonite Central Committee, (https://mcc.org/donate), or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, (https://give.brafb.org/give/508375/#!/donation/checkout).

