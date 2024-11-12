Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (231.9 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming tilt against the Vikings this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 37.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine ranks 214th overall in the NFL and 74th at his position.

During his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged eight fantasy points (24 total). He has 120 receiving yards on 10 catches (13 targets) and two touchdowns.

In his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 7.6 fantasy points (37.9 total). He has 139 receiving yards on 13 catches (19 targets) and four touchdowns.

In Week 9 versus the New England Patriots, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-high 11 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 50 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — last week against the Los Angeles Chargers — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 31 yards, on three targets.

