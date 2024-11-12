Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (231.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Rudolph’s game against the Vikings this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Ranked 166th overall in the league and 35th at his position, Rudolph has accumulated 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game) so far in 2024.

Rudolph has accumulated 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) over his past three games. He has completed 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD.

In his best game of the season, Mason Rudolph finished with 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season, Rudolph finished with 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Add Rudolph to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!