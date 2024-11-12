Lions, Bills, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:24 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us. To find out how each team compares to the rest of the league, check out our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

8-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 26-23 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 30-20 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 12-7 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

9-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 16-14 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

7-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 34-6 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

7-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 35-34 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 24-14 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

7-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 28-27 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 31-6 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

4-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 23-20 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

11. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

7-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 28-27 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 27-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Houston Texans

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 16-14 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 23-15 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 26-20 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 30-20 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 35-34 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. New York Jets

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 31-6 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-5 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 19-3 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 20-17 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 23-15 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 12-7 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. New England Patriots

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 19-3 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-6 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 20-17 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 41-24 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 27-17 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.