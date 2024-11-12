How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Lamar Cardinals versus the Texas Longhorns.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

James Madison Dukes at No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Maryland Terrapins at Syracuse Orange

Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UC Davis Aggies at No. 24 Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

