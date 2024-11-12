How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13
Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Lamar Cardinals versus the Texas Longhorns.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
James Madison Dukes at No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 11 Maryland Terrapins at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
UC Davis Aggies at No. 24 Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
