How to Watch the NBA Today, November 13
Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The NBA menu today, including the Los Angeles Clippers against the Houston Rockets, should provide some fireworks.
How to watch all the games in the NBA today is available here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 13
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
