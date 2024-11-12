How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 12 Published 6:54 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-0) go up against the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It tips at 6:30 PM ET.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 76.3 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowed 69.7 per contest to rank 287th in college basketball.

On the boards, Tennessee was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (38.5 per game) last season. It was 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 139th in college basketball in committing them (14.4 per game) last year. It was eighth-worst in forcing them (11.2 per game).

The Volunteers made 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they conceded per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Raiders outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game last season with a +556 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allowed 55.5 per outing (12th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee was 118th in college basketball with 33.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Middle Tennessee was top-25 last year in turnovers, eighth-best in college basketball with 11.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Raiders knocked down 8.5 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball), 2.7 more than their opponents (5.8). They shot 34.7% from deep (47th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.3%.

The Raiders’ 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 25th in college basketball, and the 73.3 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 29th in college basketball.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Middle Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Raiders Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Savannah Wheeler 35 17.6 4.4 5 1.3 0.1 1.7 Anastasiia Boldyreva 35 14.5 8.4 0.9 0.7 2.7 0.5 Jalynn Gregory 35 12.4 3.2 2.8 1.7 0.2 2.7 Ta’Mia Scott 35 12.2 5.6 1.5 1.6 1.1 1.3 Courtney Whitson 35 9.1 6.6 2.3 0.9 0.3 2.1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 12 vs. Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

Middle Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 12 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 17 vs. Alcorn State at 3:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Tennessee Tech at 7:30 PM ET

November 28 vs. Purdue at 4:30 PM ET

November 30 at Iowa State at 1:30 PM ET

