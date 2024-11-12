How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

Published 9:54 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils.

Today’s SEC Games

North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

