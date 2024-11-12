How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12
Published 9:54 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024
SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils.
Today’s SEC Games
North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
