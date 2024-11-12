How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 9:54 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils.

Today’s SEC Games

North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

