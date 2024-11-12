College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 12 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Florida +11.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs

North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -11.5

Georgia -11.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Towson +7.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -7.5

South Carolina -7.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: SE Louisiana +26.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -26.5

Mississippi State -26.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas -27.5 vs. Chicago State

Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns

Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 40.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 40.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -27.5

Texas -27.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: South Alabama +17.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels

South Alabama Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -17.5

Ole Miss -17.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Duke -5.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Duke by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

