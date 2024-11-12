College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 12
Published 1:48 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils. See below for all our predictions against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: North Florida +11.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -11.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Towson +7.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Towson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -7.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: SE Louisiana +26.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -26.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Texas -27.5 vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 40.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -27.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: South Alabama +17.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -17.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Duke -5.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 12.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke -5.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.