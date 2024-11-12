Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (231.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Okonkwo’s game versus the Vikings this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 40th at his position, and 279th overall in the NFL, with 21.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game).

In his past three games, Okonkwo has picked up 4.6 fantasy points (1.5 per game). He has 66 receiving yards on six catches (10 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 13 receptions on 17 targets, for 122 yards, and a total of 10.2 fantasy points (2.0 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!