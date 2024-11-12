Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will take on the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (231.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridley worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Ridley is 21st at his position and 96th in the league in fantasy points, with 73.5 (8.2 per game).

Across his past three games, Ridley has 20 receptions on 32 targets, for 300 yards, and has picked up 13.4 fantasy points on average (40.3 in all).

In his past five games, Ridley has accumulated 45.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game). He has 342 receiving yards on 23 catches (49 targets) and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 versus the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley put up a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

