Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 11, 2024

For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

