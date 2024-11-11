Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 11, 2024

For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 16:47 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

