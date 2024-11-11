Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
Published 12:53 am Monday, November 11, 2024
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 4-0
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
