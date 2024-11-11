Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 11, 2024

In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Avalanche this season in one game (five shots).

Forsberg has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages four shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

