Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 12 Published 3:28 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 83, Michigan State 71

Kansas 83, Michigan State 71 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 12 points

Kansas by 12 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Michigan State-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: South Alabama 75, Ole Miss 64

South Alabama 75, Ole Miss 64 Projected Favorite: South Alabama by 11.4 points

Bet on the Ole Miss-South Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 79, Sam Houston 78

Baylor 79, Sam Houston 78 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.4 points

Bet on the Baylor-Sam Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Kentucky 81

Duke 82, Kentucky 81 Projected Favorite: Duke by 1 points

Duke by 1 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+6.5)

Bet on the Duke-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.